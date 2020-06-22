Friends & family sale! Get $70 off Palm
or save up to $150 on bundles.
Designed for life
on the go.
Palm is the best small phone for minimalists, athletes, and families. Your entire digital life now fits in a coin pocket. Perfect for taking a break from your big phone.
About the size of a credit card.
Palm is small enough to fit in your wallet or hide inside your workout clothes. It fits everywhere your big phone can't.
Friends & family sale! Get $70 off Palm or save up to $150 on bundles.
Save $70 on an unlocked Palm, plus get a free mophie juice pack with each purchase of a Palm. Financing available.
Designed for life on the go.
Palm is the best small phone for minimalists, athletes, and families. Your entire digital life now fits in a coin pocket. Perfect for taking a break from your big phone.
About the size of a credit card.
Palm is small enough to fit in your wallet or hide inside your workout clothes. It fits everywhere your big phone can't.
Stunning HD Display.
Palm’s custom 3.3" display has a pixel density of 445ppi, delivering stunning brightness, remarkable contrast and vivid colors.
Water and dust resistant.
IP68 water and dust resistance means Palm is as rugged as it is elegant so it can stand up to the most strenuous activities—whether you're running, swimming, biking or hiking.
Two amazing cameras.
Capture every moment with Palm’s 12MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.
Rebalance with Life Mode.
Life Mode eliminates distraction by silencing incoming calls and notifications every time the screen is turned off. When you wake the screen, your Palm becomes fully connected again so you’ll never miss out on life's most important moments.
All your favorite apps.
Enjoy millions of the latest Android apps, games, music and more from the Google Play Store.
All your favorite apps.
Enjoy millions of the latest Android apps, games, music and more from the Google Play Store.
Get help from Google Assistant.
Play music, create events, reply to texts, or get directions—using just your voice. Just double-press the side button to get started.
Facial recognition.
Quickly and securely unlock your Palm with your unique facial features.
Gesture pad.
Quickly access your favorite apps and quick actions by drawing the first letter of your search. You can also launch your phone, camera, music, and messages by tapping the icons.
Designed for
quick action.
Quick Actions are available on many of your favorite apps. Press and hold the app icon on your home screen to instantly create an event, send an email, or play your favorite playlist.
Small but mighty.
With advanced smarts built-in, Palm packs a big punch.
Small but mighty.
With advanced smarts built-in, Palm packs a big punch.
Connect on your terms.
Standalone
Use Palm as your everyday smartphone, complete with its own phone number and data plan.
Companion
Connect Palm with Numbershare to an existing line so it shares your current phone number.
Family
Perfect for family plans and first phone for kids to keep your loved ones connected, but not overly consumed.
Specifications.
Specifications.
- Processor: Qualcomm® 435 processor. Octa-core CPU
- Display: 3.3” HD Display - 445 ppi high pixel density LCD
- Glass: Impact resistant front and rear Corning Gorilla Glass
- Cameras: 12MP rear camera with flash + 8MP front camera
- Construction: Crafted billet aluminum mid-frame
- Durability: IP68 water and dust resistant
- Memory: 3 GB RAM / 32 GB Storage
- Audio: Dual speaker
- Sensors: G-Sensor, Glonass GPS, Proximity, E-compass, Gyro
- OS: Android 8.1
- Security: Face unlock
- Dimensions: 50.6 X 96.6 X 7.4mm
- Weight: 62.5 grams
- Colors: Available in titanium and gold
Carrier Compatibility: The U.S. carrier unlocked Palm works with most major U.S. carriers. It is compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Mobile among others. The U.S. Unlocked Palm is not compatible with the Sprint Network, and any subsidiary networks of Sprint using the same cellular bands and frequencies.
- 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900
- 3G: UMTS 1/2/4/5
- 4G: FDD 2/4/5/12/13/17/66
- For more on carrier compatibility, you can check your carrier's bands and frequencies.
For international orders, go here.
Battery: Palm uses a USB-C charger that is compatible with any standard outlet for all-day use. With Life Mode, Palm gets an all-day battery life with typical use:
- Talk-Time: Up to 3 hours and 20 minutes
- GPS Workout: Up to 4 hours and 45 minutes
- Music LTE Streaming: Up to 5 hours and 30 minutes
- Music Wi-Fi Streaming: Up to 6 hours
- Local Music Playback: Up to 9 hours and 30 minutes
- Music Over LTE + GPS Workout: Up to 3 hours outdoor workout with streaming audio, GPS, and LTE
Standby Time: 3+ days
Charge Time: 50% at 31 minutes, 100% at 68 minutes
Battery life differs by use, configuration, cellular coverage, signal strength, Wi-Fi connection and other factors. Battery life was tested on a pre-production unit using pre-released software.
Two amazing cameras.
Capture every moment with Palm’s 12MP
rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.
Designed for life on the go.
Palm is the best small phone for minimalists, athletes, and families. Your entire digital life now fits in a coin pocket. Perfect for taking a break from your big phone.
About the size of a credit card.
Palm is small enough to fit in your wallet or hide inside your workout clothes. It fits everywhere your big phone can't.
Stunning HD Display.
Palm’s custom 3.3" display has a pixel density of 445ppi, delivering stunning brightness, remarkable contrast and vivid colors.
Water and dust resistant.
IP68 water and dust resistance means Palm is as rugged as it is elegant so it can stand up to the most strenuous activities—whether you're running, swimming, biking or hiking.
Two amazing cameras.
Capture every moment with Palm’s 12MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.
Rebalance with Life Mode.
Life Mode eliminates distraction by silencing incoming calls and notifications every time the screen is turned off. When you wake the screen, your Palm becomes fully connected again so you’ll never miss out on life's most important moments.
All your favorite apps.
Enjoy millions of the latest Android apps, games, music and more from the Google Play Store.
Get help from Google Assistant.
Play music, create events, reply to texts, or get directions—using just your voice. Just double-press the side button to get started.
Facial recognition.
Quickly and securely unlock your Palm with your unique facial features.
Gesture pad.
Quickly access your favorite apps and quick actions by drawing the first letter of your search. You can also launch your phone, camera, music, and messages by tapping the icons.
Designed for
quick action.
Quick Actions are available on many of your favorite apps. Press and hold the app icon on your home screen to instantly create an event, send an email, or play your favorite playlist.
Small but mighty.
With advanced smarts built-in, Palm packs a big punch.
Connect on your terms.
Standalone
Use Palm as your everyday smartphone, complete with its own phone number and data plan.
Companion
Connect Palm with Numbershare to an existing line so it shares your current phone number.
Family
Perfect for family plans and first phone for kids to keep your loved ones connected, but not overly consumed.
Specifications.
Specifications.
- Processor: Qualcomm® 435 processor. Octa-core CPU
- Display: 3.3” HD Display - 445 ppi high pixel density LCD
- Glass: Impact resistant front and rear Corning Gorilla Glass
- Cameras: 12MP rear camera with flash + 8MP front camera
- Construction: Crafted billet aluminum mid-frame
- Durability: IP68 water and dust resistant
- Memory: 3 GB RAM / 32 GB Storage
- Audio: Dual speaker
- Sensors: G-Sensor, Glonass GPS, Proximity, E-compass, Gyro
- OS: Android 8.1
- Security: Face unlock
- Dimensions: 50.6 X 96.6 X 7.4mm
- Weight: 62.5 grams
- Colors: Available in titanium and gold
Carrier Compatibility: The U.S. carrier unlocked Palm works with most major U.S. carriers. It is compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Mobile among others. The U.S. Unlocked Palm is not compatible with the Sprint Network, and any subsidiary networks of Sprint using the same cellular bands and frequencies.
- 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900
- 3G: UMTS 1/2/4/5
- 4G: FDD 2/4/5/12/13/17/66
- For more on carrier compatibility, you can check your carrier's bands and frequencies.
For international orders, go here.
Battery: Palm uses a USB-C charger that is compatible with any standard outlet for all-day use. With Life Mode, Palm gets an all-day battery life with typical use:
- Talk-Time: Up to 3 hours and 20 minutes
- GPS Workout: Up to 4 hours and 45 minutes
- Music LTE Streaming: Up to 5 hours and 30 minutes
- Music Wi-Fi Streaming: Up to 6 hours
- Local Music Playback: Up to 9 hours and 30 minutes
- Music Over LTE + GPS Workout: Up to 3 hours outdoor workout with streaming audio, GPS, and LTE
Standby Time: 3+ days
Charge Time: 50% at 31 minutes, 100% at 68 minutes
Battery life differs by use, configuration, cellular coverage, signal strength, Wi-Fi connection and other factors. Battery life was tested on a pre-production unit using pre-released software.
Stunning
HD Display.
Palm’s custom 3.3" display has a pixel density of 445ppi, delivering stunning brightness, remarkable contrast and vivid colors.
Water and dust resistant.
IP68 water and dust resistance means Palm is as rugged as it is elegant so it can stand up to the most strenuous activities— whether you're running, swimming, biking or hiking.
Rebalance with Life Mode.
Life Mode eliminates distraction by silencing incoming calls and notifications every time the screen is turned off. When you wake the screen, your Palm becomes fully connected again so you’ll never miss out on life's most important moments.
All your favorite apps.
Enjoy millions of the latest Android apps, games, music and more from the Google Play Store.
Get help from Google Assistant.
Play music, create events, reply to texts, or get directions—using just your voice. Just double-press the side button to get started.
Facial recognition.
Quickly and securely unlock your Palm with your unique facial features.
Gesture pad.
Quickly access your favorite apps and quick actions by drawing the first letter of your search. You can also launch your phone, camera, music, and messages by tapping the icons.
Designed for quick action.
Quick Actions are available on many of your favorite apps. Press and hold the app icon on your home screen to instantly create an event, send an email, or play your favorite playlist.
Connect on your terms.
Standalone
Use Palm as your everyday smartphone, complete with its own phone number and data plan.
Companion
Connect Palm with Numbershare to an existing line so it shares your current phone number.
Family
Perfect for family plans and first phone for kids to keep your loved ones connected, but not overly consumed.
Specifications.
Specifications.
- Works with most major carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.
- Processor: Qualcomm® 435 processor. Octa-core CPU
- Display: 3.3” HD Display - 445 ppi high pixel density LCD
- Glass: Impact resistant front and rear Corning Gorilla Glass
- Cameras: 12MP rear camera with flash + 8MP front camera
- Construction: Crafted billet aluminum mid-frame
- Durability: IP68 water and dust resistant
- Memory: 3 GB RAM / 32 GB Storage
- Audio: Dual speaker
- Sensors: G-Sensor, Glonass GPS, Proximity, E-compass, Gyro
- OS: Android 8.1
- Security: Face unlock
- Dimensions: 50.6 X 96.6 X 7.4mm
- Weight: 62.5 grams
- Colors: Available in titanium and gold
Carrier Compatibility: The U.S. carrier unlocked Palm works with most major U.S. carriers. It is compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Mobile among others. The U.S. Unlocked Palm is not compatible with the Sprint Network, and any subsidiary networks of Sprint using the same cellular bands and frequencies.
- 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900
- 3G: UMTS 1/2/4/5
- 4G: FDD 2/4/5/12/13/17/66
- For more on carrier compatibility, you can check your carrier's bands and frequencies.
For international orders, go here.
Battery: Palm uses a USB-C charger that is compatible with any standard outlet for all-day use. With Life Mode, Palm gets an all-day battery life with typical use:
- Talk-Time: Up to 3 hours and 20 minutes
- GPS Workout: Up to 4 hours and 45 minutes
- Music LTE Streaming: Up to 5 hours and 30 minutes
- Music Wi-Fi Streaming: Up to 6 hours
- Local Music Playback: Up to 9 hours and 30 minutes
- Music Over LTE + GPS Workout: Up to 3 hours outdoor workout with streaming audio, GPS, and LTE
Standby Time: 3+ days
Charge Time: 50% at 31 minutes, 100% at 68 minutes
Battery life differs by use, configuration, cellular coverage, signal strength, Wi-Fi connection and other factors. Battery life was tested on a pre-production unit using pre-released software.