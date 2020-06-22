Processor: Qualcomm® 435 processor. Octa-core CPU

Display: 3.3” HD Display - 445 ppi high pixel density LCD

Glass: Impact resistant front and rear Corning Gorilla Glass

Cameras: 12MP rear camera with flash + 8MP front camera

Construction: Crafted billet aluminum mid-frame

Durability: IP68 water and dust resistant

Memory: 3 GB RAM / 32 GB Storage

Audio: Dual speaker

Sensors: G-Sensor, Glonass GPS, Proximity, E-compass, Gyro

OS: Android 8.1

Security: Face unlock

Dimensions: 50.6 X 96.6 X 7.4mm

Weight: 62.5 grams

Colors: Available in titanium and gold

Carrier Compatibility: The U.S. carrier unlocked Palm works with most major U.S. carriers. It is compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Mobile among others. The U.S. Unlocked Palm is not compatible with the Sprint Network, and any subsidiary networks of Sprint using the same cellular bands and frequencies.

2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900

3G: UMTS 1/2/4/5

4G: FDD 2/4/5/12/13/17/66

For more on carrier compatibility, you can check your carrier's bands and frequencies.

Battery: Palm uses a USB-C charger that is compatible with any standard outlet for all-day use. With Life Mode, Palm gets an all-day battery life with typical use:

Talk-Time: Up to 3 hours and 20 minutes

GPS Workout: Up to 4 hours and 45 minutes

Music LTE Streaming: Up to 5 hours and 30 minutes

Music Wi-Fi Streaming: Up to 6 hours

Local Music Playback: Up to 9 hours and 30 minutes

Music Over LTE + GPS Workout: Up to 3 hours outdoor workout with streaming audio, GPS, and LTE

Standby Time: 3+ days

Charge Time: 50% at 31 minutes, 100% at 68 minutes

Battery life differs by use, configuration, cellular coverage, signal strength, Wi-Fi connection and other factors. Battery life was tested on a pre-production unit using pre-released software.